The Laker News

Featured News

Two people charged after RCMP executes search warrant

ByPat Healey

Oct 30, 2025 #guns and gangs unit, #HRP, #Middle Sackville, #RCMP, #searchw arrant
RCMP badge. (Police photo)

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 34-year-old woman and 33-year-old man have been charged after the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division (ICID) executed a search warrant in Middle Sackville.

On October 23, ICID’s Guns and Gang Unit, with assistance of RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, executed a search warrant at a property in the 2800 block of Sackville Dr.

At the home, a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were safely arrested.

During the search, officers seized quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine ice pills, prison packs, a stolen ATV, and cash.

Information gained through the investigation led officers to a nearby wooded area where a shotgun was also located and seized.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jamie Joseph Lafitte, of Middle Sackville, has been charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)
  • Laundering Proceeds of Crime
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
  • Contravene Firearm Regulations – Unsafe Storage
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (two counts)
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order (four counts)

Lafitte made an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 24. 

He remains in custody and is next scheduled to appear next on November 19. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

Danika Jean Moore, of Middle Sackville, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts). 

She was released on conditions.

Moore will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on November 19. 

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 25-152607

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Police investigating firearm being pointed, shot at vehicle

Oct 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

East Hants lifts mandatory water restrictions in Elmsdale, Enfield, Lantz

Oct 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Video: Happy Halloween!

Oct 30, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Police investigating firearm being pointed, shot at vehicle

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

East Hants lifts mandatory water restrictions in Elmsdale, Enfield, Lantz

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Video: Happy Halloween!

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured News

Municipal leaders face increased amounts of hostility

October 30, 2025 Pat Healey