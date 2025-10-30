Two people charged after RCMP executes search warrant

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 34-year-old woman and 33-year-old man have been charged after the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division (ICID) executed a search warrant in Middle Sackville.

On October 23, ICID’s Guns and Gang Unit, with assistance of RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, executed a search warrant at a property in the 2800 block of Sackville Dr.

At the home, a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were safely arrested.

During the search, officers seized quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine ice pills, prison packs, a stolen ATV, and cash.

Information gained through the investigation led officers to a nearby wooded area where a shotgun was also located and seized.

Jamie Joseph Lafitte, of Middle Sackville, has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Contravene Firearm Regulations – Unsafe Storage

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (two counts)

Fail to Comply with Release Order (four counts)

Lafitte made an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 24.

He remains in custody and is next scheduled to appear next on November 19.

Danika Jean Moore, of Middle Sackville, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts).

She was released on conditions.

Moore will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on November 19.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 25-152607