N.S. urges trick-or-treaters to use caution this Halloween

Minister Kim Masland (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: Families are advised to use caution during Halloween with Environment Canada forecasting heavy rain and strong winds across most of the province on Friday, October 31.



Wet and windy conditions may create lower visibility and increased hazards like slippery sidewalks and debris on streets.



“We know how much kids look forward to dressing up and collecting treats. With heavy rain and wind, we want to make sure that kids stay safe on this exciting day,” said Kim Masland, Emergency Management minister.

“So hold onto your hats and walk carefully with an adult. The candy will taste all the sweeter when everyone is safe. Whether you’re trick-or-treating outside or celebrating indoors, I hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween.”

Safety reminders:

– make sure children are visible in the dark – they should carry a flashlight or glow stick and have reflectors on costumes

– parents should carry a cell phone to receive any weather or safety-related alerts

– look both ways before crossing the street and use crosswalks whenever possible

– be alert for fallen branches and other debris, as well as puddles

– drive carefully and watch for pedestrians, who may be harder to see in the dark and rain

– always trick-or-treat with a group of friends or a trusted adult

– never go into a stranger’s house or car

– have an adult check candy before it is eaten.



Any localized flooding or weather-related hazards should be reported to local authorities.

Quick Facts:

– 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected in Nova Scotia on Friday

– some areas of the province could see wind gusts reaching 75 km/h

– the remains of hurricane Melissa will be passing south of Nova Scotia on Friday, likely adding to expected rainfall from another weather system

– inclement weather may result in community Halloween events being cancelled; people should check for updates in their area



