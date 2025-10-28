Photos/Video: Trunk or Treat at Beyond Indoor in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: A local business gave back to the community on Saturday, and the crowd turned up to take in their efforts.
Beyond Indoor Play in the Elmsdale Business Park put on their annual Trunk or Treat event.
While the rain threatened the crowd, it stopped and a rainbow shone over the event as community families and businesses came out to hand out treats to all the ghouls and goblins dressed up.
Organizers said they think the crowd had doubled in size from what attended in 2024.
The Laker News stopped by and did a video story on the event.
Video by Matt Dagley
Video sponsored by Beyond Indoor Play
