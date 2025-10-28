The Laker News

Photos/Video: Trunk or Treat at Beyond Indoor in Elmsdale

ByPat Healey

Oct 28, 2025 #Beyond Indoor Play, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #Fall River, #Halifax, #Halloween, #Lantz, #Trunk or Treat
The Ghostbuster crew wave to the camera. (Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE: A local business gave back to the community on Saturday, and the crowd turned up to take in their efforts.

Beyond Indoor Play in the Elmsdale Business Park put on their annual Trunk or Treat event.

While the rain threatened the crowd, it stopped and a rainbow shone over the event as community families and businesses came out to hand out treats to all the ghouls and goblins dressed up.

Organizers said they think the crowd had doubled in size from what attended in 2024.

(Dagley Media photo)

The Laker News stopped by and did a video story on the event.

Video by Matt Dagley

Video sponsored by Beyond Indoor Play

YouTube player
Rainbow over Elmsdale. (Dagley Media photo)

A happy wave at the event. (Dagley Media photo)
Fun times at the Trunk or Treat event. (Dagley Media photo)
(Dagley Media photo)

Pat interviews Rob, the organizer. (Dagley Media photo)
A wave from on top of the work van. (Dagley Media photo)
Scary skeleton. (Dagley Media photo)
A machine with real life personality. (Dagley Media photo)

By Pat Healey

