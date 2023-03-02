DSES students showcase their work at Multicultural Festival

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Students in Grade six at a local elementary school put their work on showcase last week.

The students, all from Dutch Settlement Elementary School, held their annual Multicultural Festival on Feb. 23 at the school. Students showcased their work that they had been doing for the past six weeks.

“The students work involved researching a country’s cultural elements, like location, history, geography, government, economy, climate, sports, religions, foods etc.,” said teacher John Ardley.

Students had to use the writing process whereby they took jot notes, formulated a rough draft, revised, and edited and then published their work. They also created a PowerPoint of their work.

“The festival was the culmination of their work,” said Ardley.

A young student did their project on Mexico.

France was the country these students learned about.

The festival was very well attended and all who came learned many interesting facts and tickled their palate with delicious and savoury cuisine from around the world.

Ardley said he was very proud and impressed with his students’ accomplishments and for orchestrating such an amazing event.

This young student was ready to teach us all about Cuba.

It was all about China at this presentation table.