East Hants Most Wanted: Enfield man sought on outstanding charge

ENFIELD: This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province-wide warrant for the arrest of a 27-year-old Enfield man.

Evan Van Norden, of Enfield, is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) MISCHIEF UNDER – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

This offense stems from an incident in January 2021 near Enfield, Nova Scotia.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Evan Van Norden.

Anyone who sees Evan Van Norden is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.