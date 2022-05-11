EAST HANTS: This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province-wide warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old man, whose current address is not confirmed.

Matthew Eugene Wood’s last known addresses were Leduc, Alberta and Falmouth, Nova Scotia. He is charged with the following:

· Criminal Code Section 145 (4) Fail to Appear in Court

· Criminal Code Section 145 (4) Fail to Appear in Court X 3 Counts

· Criminal Code Section 253(1)(A) Impaired Operation

· Criminal Code Section 245(1)(B) Impaired Operation

These offenses took place over 2016 and 2017 in East Hants, Nova Scotia.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Matthew Eugene Wood.

Anyone who sees Matthew Eugene Wood is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.