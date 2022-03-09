NOEL SHORE: Police are seeking the whereabouts of a Noel Shore area woman on an outstanding province-wide warrant.

East Hants RCMP say that Marla Evelyn Patriquin, 43, is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 733.1(1) BREACH OF PROBATION X2

These offenses stem from a breach of an existing probation order on November 1, 2021.

RCMP are requesting assistance from the public in locating Marla Evelyn Patriquin.

Anyone who sees Marla Evelyn Patriquin is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Police say anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The above information was fully provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell with the Cruiser column on March 8, 2022.