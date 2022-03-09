Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 86 calls for service during the past week from March 1 to March 8.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

East Hants members responded to a 911 call of a motorist in distress on Highway 102 near Milford.

Officers made an immediate patrol, said S/Sgt. Bushell, and discovered a motorist between Exit 8 and Exit 9 stranded on the side of the busy highway. The person had a flat tire.

“Always eager to render assistance to a person in need, the officers jumped into action and changed the flat for the motorist who was extremely grateful,’ said S/Sgt. Bushell.

With the tire replaced, the motorist thanked the officers and continued on their way.

VEHICLES TICKETED, TOWED ON CONCORDE WAY

During the recent snow removal operations on Concorde Way in Enfield, RCMP officers were called to assist with the removal of several vehicles which were parked on the street and impeding snow removal.

The issue had been ongoing throughout the winter despite requests to keep the vehicles off the street and warnings that vehicles could be ticketed or towed.

S/Sgt. Bushell said several tickets were written and vehicles ordered removed by the owners.

It is an offense under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act to park a vehicle in such a manner that it interferes with snow removal.

Vehicles found in violation can be towed at the owner’s expense and or the owner charged.

