ELMSDALE: Like most singers, when COVID-19 hit and led to restrictions, Tammy Adams had to adjust and learn a new way to get her music out to her fans.

That way turned out to be virtually using her cellphone and Facebook page, so every Friday she would perform for what was supposed to be an hour. Some nights that turned into almost three hours.

This Friday, March 11 Adams will mark her 104th virtual performance on Facebook. She will be performing from the Elmsdale Legion. She goes live at 7 p.m., and will run until 10 p.m. or so.

“At one point in time there were 1,900 people viewing the performances,” Adams said in a recent interview. “It just kind of snowballed into my god.

“People are here from all over the world because you can just tune in on your phones or laptops. They’ve become friends that I don’t even know.”

She spoke of one family- The Hunt Family, who have 10 members and each one tunes in watch every Friday night and talk to one another as well. One member is almost 100 years old and watches.

“Every week she dances to my music,’ said Adams. “There’s a couple that live in the Montreal Que. area, there’s a couple that live in Ontario and the rest of them stay scattered in the Gaspe, where I’m from. But every Friday night all ten of them are online and they communicate with each other.

Adams said many messages she has received say that people look forward to Friday nights during the past two years because of her shows.

“One gentleman told me that my songs, the way I you present them is great,” she said. “He was just given the news that he had breast cancer and it was hard to accept, so my music on Friday nights was something he looked forward too.”

She said while there was some discussion on COVID-19 and the world, she tried to limit that because her shows were all about happy.

“When I went live with my shows they were all about happy times,” said Adams. “It’s brought people together.”

To watch Tammy’s shows, tune in to her Facebook page or to the Elmsdale Legion’s Facebook page.