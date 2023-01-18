East Hants RCMP seek man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

EAST UNIACKE: A 48-year-old Ellershouse man is being sought by East Hants RCMP on a province-wide arrest warrant for an assault from Jan. 15 in East Uniacke.

RCMP said the man, Gregory Luddington, has been charged in the assault. He is facing charges of Assault, Uttering Threats, Mischief and Failure to Comply with Conditions (five counts).

Luddington is described as 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Luddington, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Luddington is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App



File #: 2023-68250