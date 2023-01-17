EAST WALTON: An East Walton man has been charged with murder following the death of another man on Jan. 16 in the rural Hants County community.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said at approximately 7:20 p.m., East Hants RCMP, with assistance from West Hants District RCMP, Indian Brook RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP and Halifax District RCMP, responded to a report of an assault at a home on Hwy. 215 in East Walton.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers located an unresponsive 71-year-old man in the driveway, and they learned that a second, unarmed, man had fled on foot prior to police arrival,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He said EHS arrived on scene a short time later and the victim was pronounced deceased. The victim’s death has since been ruled a homicide.

At approximately 10 p.m., RCMP officers, with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services and the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, located and safely arrested the man who had fled the scene on foot.

The man was held in custody overnight.

Tyler Blade Neufeld, 28, of East Walton, has been charged with Murder and was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Jan. 18.

The investigation is being led by Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from RCMP Forensic Identification Services, East Hants RCMP, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

Cpl. Marshall said the RCMP’s thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

File #: 2023-72287