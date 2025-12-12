East Hants RCMP track down, locate stolen vehicle

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: RCMP in Enfield responded to a theft of a motor vehicle last week.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said a woman left her car running and two men took off with the vehicle.

“Officers were initially unable to locate the vehicle,” said Sgt. MacRae, “however with the assistance of the manufacturer officers were able to track the vehicle the next day.”

Police were able to deploy a spike belt and shortly after locate the vehicle abandoned.

The investigation is ongoing.

East Hants RCMP want to remind the public during the winter months not to leave their car running unattended.

File 20251785936.