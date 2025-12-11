Santa Parade food drive collects lots of donations for Caring & Sharing

Firefighters, volunteers and Santa after the food drive. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: Residents in Lantz came through big time with generous hearts for the local food bank.

During the Lantz Santa food drive parade through several subdivisions on Dec. 7, residents donated 37 shopping carts worth of food for Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

There was also more than $1300 in donations (cash and gift cards) received by volunteer firefighters who partook in the Santa food drive parade.

Fire departments from Lantz, Elmsdale, and Indian Brook took part.

Some of the shopping carts full of food donations collected. (Submitted photo)

Organizers were thrilled with the amount received.

“Thank you to everyone who made this event possible,” said organizers in a post online.

“It’s so great to see everyone out supporting their community. What a wonderful time and so many smiles.”

Santa wanted to let everyone know there were a lot of good boys and girls he saw along the route and he can’t wait to come back on Christmas Eve delivering gifts to them all.

Santa in Lantz. (Submitted photo)