HRM residents invited to municipal New Year’s Eve celebrations

Fireworks boom over First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to its free annual New Year’s Eve celebrations – taking place at Grand Parade on Wednesday, Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m.

The event will feature performances by local artists Skratch Bastid, Lane Hall, and JupiterReign.

There will be a fireworks display at midnight. The event will also be broadcast on Eastlink Community TV.

The Emera Oval will host a free, family-friendly public skate from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to travel safely to the event by taking advantage of free Halifax Transit services on New Year’s Eve.

In support of M.A.D.D. Halifax Regional Chapter, Halifax Transit will be offering free fares for all passengers beginning at 6 p.m., with extended conventional bus service for a number of popular routes.

Donations to M.A.D.D. will be accepted at the Halifax ferry terminal.

Mayor Andy Fillmore and members of Halifax Regional Council are inviting residents to join them at the 2026 New Year’s Levee.

It will take place on Thursday, Jan. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Halifax City Hall.

All residents are welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.

