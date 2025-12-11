Photos/Video: Enfield Christmas Cheer Community Celebration tree lighting

The tree in Saint Bernard Park is lit up at the Enfield Christmas Cheer Community Celebration in memory of Grace Cummings. (Dagley Media photo)

ENFIELD: Christmas cheer was plentiful on Saturday night Dec. 6 as the tree at St. Bernard’s Park was lit up.

Capping off the Enfield’s Christmas Cheer Celebration in memory of Grace Cummings, East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict led the big crowd in a countdown to the tree getting lit up.

The tree lighting followed a kids party inside the Enfield Fire hall where there was hot chocolate; hot dogs; and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There was also cookie decorating and a toy drive from East Hants RCMP.

The event was put on by the CWL and Knights of Columbus, while the hall was prvoided free of charge and setup by firefighters with Enfield Fire.

Here is our video story from the event.

Video sponsored by CKG Elevator

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Pat interviews organizers Laurie and John. (Dagley Media photo)

RCMP toy drive was happening at the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

Even Pat got to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what he wants for Christmas. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa gets pics with some kids. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa was popular at the Kids party at the fire hall. (Dagley Media photo)

Town Crier Anita Benedict begins the cry before the tree lighting in Enfield. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)