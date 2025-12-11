Photos/Video: Enfield Christmas Cheer Community Celebration tree lighting

ENFIELD: Christmas cheer was plentiful on Saturday night Dec. 6 as the tree at St. Bernard’s Park was lit up.
Capping off the Enfield’s Christmas Cheer Celebration in memory of Grace Cummings, East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict led the big crowd in a countdown to the tree getting lit up.
The tree lighting followed a kids party inside the Enfield Fire hall where there was hot chocolate; hot dogs; and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
There was also cookie decorating and a toy drive from East Hants RCMP.
The event was put on by the CWL and Knights of Columbus, while the hall was prvoided free of charge and setup by firefighters with Enfield Fire.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Here is our video story from the event.
Video sponsored by CKG Elevator
Video shot by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: