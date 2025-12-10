Photos: Holiday spirit alive at East Hants Christmas Parade

ENFIELD: The Christmas spirit was alive through and through at the East Hants Christmas Parade.
The parade started from the Elmsdale Truck Centre and went down Hwy 2 to the Enfield Legion where floats got off.
It was put on through the volunteer efforts of Lindsay Day and Ashley Barnes, along with volunteers along the route at various intersections.
Randy’s Pizza in Enfield was the major sponsor for the parade.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on board the Payzant’s Home Hardware Enfield truck, with food donations for Caring & Sharing Angel Tree being collected along the way.
Here are some photos are Pat Healey snapped as he watched from by John Murray Drive.
The crowd seemed to enjoy the parade thoroughly.
