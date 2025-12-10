The Laker News

East Hants News

Photos: Holiday spirit alive at East Hants Christmas Parade

ByPat Healey

Dec 10, 2025 #East Hants, #East Hants Christmas Parade, #Elmsdale, #Enfield, #holiday spirit, #Santa, #volunteers
Gilbert Chandler with young grand daughter on his lap waves from the East Hants Ground Search and Rescue truck during the parade. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The Christmas spirit was alive through and through at the East Hants Christmas Parade.

The parade started from the Elmsdale Truck Centre and went down Hwy 2 to the Enfield Legion where floats got off.

It was put on through the volunteer efforts of Lindsay Day and Ashley Barnes, along with volunteers along the route at various intersections.

Randy’s Pizza in Enfield was the major sponsor for the parade.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on board the Payzant’s Home Hardware Enfield truck, with food donations for Caring & Sharing Angel Tree being collected along the way.

Here are some photos are Pat Healey snapped as he watched from by John Murray Drive.

The crowd seemed to enjoy the parade thoroughly.

Pizza. (Healey photo)
East Hants Nationals. (Healey photo)
A Christmas wave from the Cybertruck. (Healey photo)
Families gather along Hwy 2. (Healey photo)

Pens collecting food donations along the way. (Healey photo)
Santa waves to young children near the Enfield fire hall during the East Hants Christmas Parade. (Healey photo)
Thumbs up and a wave from a float in the parade. (Healey photo)
Kings Hants MP Kody Blois hands out candy along the parade to young kids watching. (Healey photo)

Some more families gather. (Healey photo)
Doggie in the Saltwater Golf float. (Healey photo)
Cadets walk in the East Hants Christmas Parade. (Healey photo)
Fundy ATV Club. (Healey photo)

East Hants Stingrays. (Healey photo)
Hardwood Lands 4-H. (Healey photo)
Some members of CHAPS. (Healey photo)
A firefighter walks the parade. (Healey photo)

