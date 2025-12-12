Milford, Shubie, Stewiacke fire food drives for Shumilacke a big success

Capt. Andy Moxsom with Milford Fire dropped off a cheque for $,3000.00 in donations to the Shumilacke Food Bank volunteers on Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: Three fire departments teamed up last weekend to make a big splash in helping those in need this holiday season.

At two separate food drives, all in support of Shumilacke Food Bank, Milford, Shubie, and Stewiacke fire departments brought in more than 1,000 pounds worth of food.

At the food drive held by Milford and Shubie fire at the Milford Foodland, one that is an annual event, the firefighters collected 265kgs (584 lbs) of food and $3,768.

Meanwhile, at the Stewiacke Foodland, the Stewiacke Volunteer Fire Department was able to collect 278 kg or 613 pounds of food from residents.

It too was for the Shumilacke food bank and was brought to them after their food drive, also held on Dec. 6.

Shumilacke food bank volunteers wanted to thank the residents who donated and the fire departments for again holding the food drives in support of them.

Firefighters at the food drive in Milford. (Submitted photo)