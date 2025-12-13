Province to explore solutions for Halifax Peninsula traffic congestion

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia, in collaboration with the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), is exploring solutions to manage congestion, improve safety and make travelling on the Halifax peninsula more efficient.



A request for proposals was issued December 10, for a consultant to examine core streets and access points and identify strategies to optimize the transportation network.



“Our government is exploring solutions to move people and goods through the Halifax peninsula, faster,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“This review will examine key streets to improve and balance how cars, transit options and heavy trucks can move as safely and efficiently as possible.”



The review will include detailed modelling work using the activity-based travel demand model owned by Link Nova Scotia and HRM.

The tool simulates how, when and where people travel.

The review will also:

– explore additional access points to the Halifax peninsula from the west

– assess impacts of potential network changes

– identify strategies to improve heavy truck traffic to and from Halifax Port Authority facilities

– provide recommendations to move the most people and goods in the most efficient way through constrained corridors

Recommendations could include changes to the directional flow on key streets, reallocated space or prioritizing certain modes of travel.



Quotes:

“Halifax is growing fast and we’re facing unprecedented congestion. It’s impacting quality of life, slowing productivity and making it harder for people to get to work, school and appointments on time.

“Investments in transportation aren’t just about adding a new way to get around, they’re about rethinking how we move through our region. This review is an important first step, and HRM is working with the province to ensure we have a transportation network that works for everyone.”

— Andy Fillmore, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick Facts:

– qualified firms will have until January 22 to submit their proposals

– there is significant demand on the Halifax peninsula transportation network, which is constrained because of unique geography, limited numbers of ways to enter and exit, and narrow corridors

– a review of the Halifax peninsula core streets and access corridors is recommended in the Regional Transportation Plan under Action 1.1.3

– this project is connected to the Highway 102 improvement project

– a request for proposals for consulting and design work on the 102 between Exits 0 and 4 was issued on October 31