EHDCC announces Open East Hants Day set for May 28

EAST HANTS: Open East Hants Day is back on May 28.

Open East Hants is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors of East Hants to celebrate our local business community.

Businesses that register for this event open their doors to the public and invite the community into their place of business to share their products and services.

This collective “Open House” event makes it easy for people to experience everything East Hants has to offer, so that they become ambassadors of our area by getting acquainted with the people who work and play here.

IT’S FREE TO PARTICIPATE!

Tell other businesses – the more the merrier. It’s easy, free and available to everyone. The sooner you sign up, the more chances at promotion you will have.

OPEN EAST HANTS DAY CONTEST!

There will be a passport contest as in the past to encourage people to get out on the day and visit the businesses. This year there will be 2 prizes! Valued at $150 each – the winner’s choice of participating businesses.

POP-UP MARKETS

Don’t have a storefront? Participate in one of the Pop-up Markets (10am – 3pm):

Elmsdale Pop-Up : Riverview United Church, 760 Hwy #2, Elmsdale, NS

: Riverview United Church, 760 Hwy #2, Elmsdale, NS Shubenacadie Pop-Up : Shubenacadie Professional Centre, 5 Mill Village Road, Shubenacadie, NS

: Shubenacadie Professional Centre, 5 Mill Village Road, Shubenacadie, NS Nine Mile River Pop-Up : Nine Mile River Community Hall, 7160 Hwy #14, Nine Mile River, NS

: Nine Mile River Community Hall, 7160 Hwy #14, Nine Mile River, NS Milford Pop-Up: Milford Recreation Centre, 2288 Hwy #2, Milford, NS

There is no cost to participate and all businesses are encouraged to take part.

Keep up to date on Open East Hants Day by visiting www.ehcc.ca/open-east-hants-day/ .