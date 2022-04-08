BEAVER BANK: A group of caring volunteers in the community showed their heart and kindness recently, pulling off a successful fundraiser in Beaver Bank in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Pyroghy for Peace was held at the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre and highlighted Ukrainian culture and entertainment, while also featuring homemade perogies which were available for purchase.

When the final coins were counted, the event raised close to $8,000.

Kateryna Skipor

Pyroghy for Peace saw Ukrainian culture on display7 as attendees enjoyed a desert and coffee while bidding on their favorite silent auction items.

“I have to say honestly I was super overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone especially those that have of their time,” said organizer Maureen Fedorus. “June Feswick, a fellow Beaver Banker, and Roberta Hibbert really came through for me. I had never met June before in my life.”

Kateryna Skipor

Fedorus was pleased so many enjoyed the event.

“It’s really great to see so many people commenting on how much they enjoyed the cultural immersion of the event back home,” she said.

Among those who attended some of the event were Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong and Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank HRM councillor Lisa Blackburn.

All monies raised are going to Ukraine’s biggest children’s hospital, to assist those children injured during the occupation by Russian forces.

Fedrous wanted to thank everyone who came out, the many volunteers, and those who performed.