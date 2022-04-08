ELMSDALE/LANTZ: East Hants RCMP are seeking the publics help in identifying the operator of a four-wheeler who was driving erratically on Highway 214, Highway 2, and Highway 102 in Elmsdale and Lantz on April 6.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said in the late afternoon of April 6, RCMP received a complaint from the public of several ATV’s operating on Hwy 102, but they described one operator in particular as playing “chicken” with traffic on Hwy. 102.

“Shortly after an on duty RCMP officer was in traffic on HWY. 214 in Elmsdale when a mid sized four-wheeler passed the police car and many other cars at a high speed and in a dangerous manner,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “There wasn’t a license plate on the ATV.”

The male operator was wearing a red plaid pattern shirt and wore a brownish/orange helmet with no visor. He is described as six-feet tall and slender. This is the same description as the ATV that was operating on Hwy 102 earlier.

Shortly after, while RCMP officers were speaking with other ATV operators near the Superstore in Elmsdale, the same man taunted the members by revving the ATV and then by driving up and down HWY 102 several times, including doing catwalks at high speeds.

He then left the area and was observed driving around the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz and Exit 8a Lantz Connector.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect has been operating on the roads in Nine Mile River, Belnan, Elmsdale, and Lantz. He is now wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle as well as other Criminal Code charges.

“There is no place within the Municipality of East Hants for an individual to drive around recklessly while endangering the lives of the public and his own,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “ATV’s are not meant for public roads, and it is illegal to operate them on any highway.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said anyone with photos or video of this incident, or anyone who can identify the suspect, is implored to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

If you can identify the male and wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers, where you may also be eligible for an award.

File 2022-431354.