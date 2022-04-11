Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (March 29 to April 6), East Hants RCMP officers responded to 112 calls for service.

Here are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On March 31, East Hants RCMP received a complaint from a local resident who reported an online scam.

The victim was using his computer when he received a message from Microsoft advising his computer was corrupted. He phoned the number associated to the message and spoke with customer service for three hours.

He realized it was fraudulent when they asked him to purchase gift cards. It appeared they had accessed his banking information although he did not provide it.

The victim contacted his bank and advised them to cancel any fraudulent transactions.

Police say the victim was successful in stopping a significant loss of funds.

ATV THEFT IN KENNETCOOK

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of theft from a property in the Kennetcook area on April 1.

The owner attended the secluded property after being away for several weeks to find a gate on the property was cut open.

Upon inspection, it was determined a red 1999 Arctic Cat A4 ATV and a homemade wood slitter were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

DISTURBANCE CHARGE

A 31-year-old Enfield man faces charges following a disturbance at a residence in the community on April 2.

East Hants RCMP received a 911 call in the early morning hours of April 2 of a disturbance from a residence in Enfield.

Police made an immediate patrol determined a guest was heavily intoxicated by drugs and had just assaulted one of the residents.

The intoxicated guest, a 31-year-old male, also from Enfield, was arrested and lodged for the night until sober.

Police say he was released on conditions and will face charges before the courts at a later date.

