Fall River Fury U-18 capture Elite of the East volleyball tournament

FREDERICTON: Eight players.

That’s all that the Fall River Fury U-18 (Weatherhead) team had take the court this weekend at the Elites of the East volleyball tournament in Fredericton, N.B.

It didn’t matter, because those eight had one mindset-winning, and they did just that.

The Fury went undefeated in seven games over 17 sets of volleyball action, coming away with the tournament championship on Sunday afternoon, April 10.

In the final the Fury defeated the top ranked N.B. team the Fredericton Reds in two sets 25-22, 25-15.

The Fury advanced to the final defeating Dynamite from the Tracadie, N.B. area.

Fall River’s Taven Stevenson was selected as the Tournament MVP, while Leah Weatherhead earned an all-star honour.