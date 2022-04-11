REC girls win Northumberland regional 3v3 hockey banner

MILFORD: The Riverside Education Centre (REC) 3 vs 3 girls hockey team are regional champions.

On April 7, the short-staffed REC girls, coached by Troy Fougere, went to the Pictou County Wellness Centre to take part in the Northumberland Regionals 3v3 girls hockey tournament.

In the event the team battled Bible Hill Jr. High; Dr. W.A. Macleod, and New Glasgow Academy during round-robin play, where they went 2-1 (won-loss). The team’s lone loss was 1-0 to New Glasgow Academy.

That record ensured the girls a spot in the final against that same New Glasgow Academy team.

Coach Fougere said this group of young individuals bent but did not break. They came together, supported each other, and battled hard from the net out to win the final 3-2.

Ellie Isenor, Hannah Hines, and Sierra Foley had the goals for REC.

The win made the REC girl the Northumberland Regional 3v3 Girls hockey champions.

(Missing from photo: Mr. Darren Russell, Sophie Cruickshank, Casey Underhill.)