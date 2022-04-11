EAST HANTS: This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man.

Jason Albert Reddick is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 266 (B) for Assault

· Criminal Code Section 430 (4) for Mischief

This offense stems from an incident in March of 2021 near Enfield, Nova Scotia.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Jason Albert Reddick.

Anyone who sees Jason Albert Reddick is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.