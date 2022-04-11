Police investigating MacPhee’s Corner break-and-enter

MACPHEES CORNER: A break-and-enter in rural East Hants is under investigation.

East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint of a break-and-enter at a property in MacPhee’s Corner on April 3.

“The suspects had cut a chain and lock that was on the gate leading into the property prior to also breaking into a storage container,” he said.

He said the suspects took approximately six to eight new toilets.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.