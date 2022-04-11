ENFIELD: A 19-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of impaired driving after RCMP responded to reports of suspected impaired driving in the area.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that on April 2 officers made contact with individuals who had recently returned home after being out.

“The officer spoke with the individuals involved and was able to determine who the driver was, and that he had also been drinking,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the officer administered a roadside test which the male failed.

The suspect was arrested and returned to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect, a 19-year-old male from Windsor, will face the courts at a later date for charges of impaired driving.