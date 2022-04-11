East Hants RCMP searching for stolen Arctic Cat Prowler

NINE MILE RIVER: RCMP in East Hants are looking for a stolen black Arctic Cat Prowler taken from a property in Nine Mile River.

N.S. RCMP say that between 11:30 p.m. on April 8 and 6:20 a.m. on April 9, a black Arctic Cat Prowler side-by-side bearing Nova Scotia license plate HF201 was stolen from a property on Hwy. 14 in Nine Mile River.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-446068