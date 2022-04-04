LANTZ: When the high school girls hockey season began, the Hants East Rural High Tigers were a team of mixed matching socks; old team jerseys; and were just hoping to win a game.

Well, thanks to the Braden Bannister Foundation they got matching socks, while the school got them new gloves, pant covers, and new team jerseys, and then they turned their focus to winning on the ice.

And this past weekend they did that in fine fashion as hosts of the School Sport N.S. Division 2 girls provincial hockey championship, held at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

“I remember our first practice where we had 18 girls at the time showing up at 7 a.m. to play hockey,” said Stephanie Seward, the head coach. “They started with odd jerseys and mixed matched socks, and they got pant covers and gloves and new jerseys from the school.

“The girls goal this year was to win a game. And they definitely did win a game.”

In a post-game interview, the reality of the victory still hadn’t hit Seward.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I don’t have words for it.”

The Tiger celebrate a goal in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT:

However, like their start to the season, the weekend wasn’t without some obstacles to overcome. The team was without four players, including their starting goalie, as their league teams were in tournaments. That meant the backstopping duties was left in the kick stopping pads of affiliate player Callie McKay.

As it turned out, there was nothing to worry about as McKay was solid between the pipes in the championship final earning the 2-0 shutout of Bridgetown before a boisterous crowd of close to 200 fans.

To make the championship, HERH upset heavy favourite Dalbrae 5-4 in the semi-final in a match Seward described as a David Vs Goliath matchup.

The Cape Breton team had won their two round robin games in convincing fashion, but the Tigers defence stood strong and got the squad the championship berth.

Seward said the girls all worked their butts off and played for the logo on the front of the jersey as a team all tournament long.

“These are the most deserving 12 players who I am honoured to have been on the bench with,” she said. “I’d go through a wall for them. I know they’d do the same for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Eight of the 12 players on the Tigers played their final high school girls hockey game in the final against Bridgetown as they will be graduating.

Sheridan MacDonald’s first period goal stood as the game winner in the final.

Kelly Legge added the insurance marker, while Anna Patey had a helper.

Captain Liv Goodyear said the season took a turn as Seward stepped up.

“It ended up being a really good season,” she said post-game. “I’m just proud of everything that happened. It’s a good senior year for all of us graduates.”

She said the win over Dalbrae was one that none of them saw coming.

“We walked in the dressing room, and all were in shock that we beat them, and that we would be playing for the championship,” said Goodyear.

As the clock counted down she had tears coming down her cheeks.

Goodyear gave glowing review to McKay.

“She played amazing,” she said. “We’re so appreciative of her stepping in and playing with us.”

The game started off with some intensity as after a trip by a Bridgetown player on a Tiger went uncalled, the player tripped got right back up and a skirmish resulted. That led to a Bridgetown power-play and several 10-minute misconducts to HERH and Bridgetown.

After this, the game settled down and HERH focused on the task at hand.

At the final buzzer, that task saw them claim the Division 2 provincial girls hockey championship to an eruption of cheers from the crowd.