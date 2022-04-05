STEWIACKE: Colchester County RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect into a break-and-enter into a bar in Stewiacke.

Police say that oOn March 9, at approximately 11:55 p.m., a man broke into a pub on Main St. in Stewiacke and stolen several bottles of liquor before fleeing the area.

The man is described as white, believed to be in his early twenties, wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, black coat with fur trim on the hood and bright blue sneakers.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone who recognizes this man, or who has information on this incident, is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-639-2366.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.