Fire destroys East Gore home; owner, three pets saved

EAST GORE: A woman and her three pets are without a home after fire destroyed it on Monday April 4.

Fire crews from Nine Mile River fire; Lantz fire; Elmsdale Fire; Milford Fire; Rawdon Fire; Gore Fire; Enfield Fire; Station 40 Dutch Settlement responded to the scene. Brooklyn fire provided standby coverage for Rawdon and Gore, while Shubenacadie fire provided standby coverage at Elmsdale station.

N.S. Power and East Hants RCMP also attended the call.

Nine Mile River fire chief Tyler Dauphinee was Incident command on the scene. He said the approximate 40 firefighters from the seven stations were on scene for about three-and-a-half hours.

He said the homeowner and three pets were saved and not injured in the fire.

He said power lines were down upon arrival.

“The home is a complete loss,” said Dauphinee. “There were some exposures, two barns and an outbuilding both which were saved.

“There was slight heat and flame damage to two of them.”

Dauphinee said the gravel roads into the fire scene were slippery during the call. Water supply was kilometres away, he added.

“The gravel roads became soft and rutted throughout the call,” he said. “There was limited access for apparatus.”

He said wind was also a factor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office.

Meanwhile, there are community members organizing a way to help out the homeowner in the days and weeks ahead.