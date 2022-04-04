East Hants RCMP investigating thefts from vehicles

EAST HANTS: RCMP are investigating several incidents of thefts from vehicles in the East Hants area.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Const. Guillaume Tremblay said that officers with East Hants RCMP are investigating two incidents, while Colchester County RCMP have their own investigation on their hands in relation to vehicle thefts as well as thefts from vehicles.

In East Hants, police learned that the suspects gained entry to the parked vehicles resulting in the theft of power tools such as a DeWalt brad nailer with the owner’s name on it, Milwaukee M18 cordless drill, and a Milwaukee M18 reciprocating saw.

In Colchester County, bBetween April 1 and April 2, 2022 police responded to four separate vehicle thefts in the Colchester area. It’s believed that the thefts of vehicles took place during the night or early morning hours.

Two of the four vehicles have since been recovered by police. Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the remaining two stolen vehicles:

· Blue 2016 Ford F-150, Nova Scotia licence plate GYD 239;

· Black 2006 Dodge Ram 1500, Nova Scotia licence plate CDA 051.

To prevent thefts, police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and to remove any valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bible Hill RCMP at 902-893-6820 or East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #’s: 2022-410124, 2022-410452 and 2022-410792