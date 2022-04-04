LWF Hall raises almost $4,000 for Ukraine from wing night fundraiser

FALL RIVER: The LWF Community Hall has announced its final tally from its recently held fundraiser for Ukraine.

The event was held during a Lions Wing Night on St. Paddy’s Day March 17 at the LWF (Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River) hall located at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River.

In the end, they collected $3,845 to go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The breakdown of the donations is as follows:

Lions Christmas Express $1,000

LWF Hall $500

Fall River & Area Lions Club $500

Anonymous donor to match the Lions $500

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon and husband Percy $500

MLA Brian Wong $200

LWF Hall 50/50 draw held March 17 – $645.

“We wish to thank everyone who came out and bought tickets for the 50/50 draw and to all those who donated money,” said Barry Dalrymple, with the LWF Hall.