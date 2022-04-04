KENNETCOOK: Arianna Lyons put up 52 points and the Hants North Flames girls basketball team provided solid defence in the second half en route to the Division 3 girls Northumberland Regional banner.

The Flames defeated an upstart and always game Oxford High team 82-61 to earn the berth into next weekend’s School Sport Nova Scotia Division 3 provincials.

Besides Lyons big performance, Hants North had scoring from Callie Gorman with 12 points.

Also scoring were Kali White who notched eight points; and Bella Doucette had four points, while Sommer Redden and Tasha McPhee each contributed two points apiece.

The girls high school provincial championships will be held at Cape Breton Highland Academy in next weekend.