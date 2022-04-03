KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames senior boys basketball team are going back to provincial.

On Saturday afternoon, the Flames nabbed their fourth straight Division 3 Northumberland Regional banner with a close 76-77 victory over Guysburough/Canso.

The championship final was a back-and-forth affair between the two equally competitive teams.

Hants North was led by a balanced attack with 30 points from Dylan Miller.

Austin Doucette had 16 points; Carter Graham notched 12 points; and Blake Withrow contributed 11 points in the win.

The Flames players put in a solid all-round game with strong defensive stops when required.

The provincial Division 3 championships will be held next weekend, hosted by Shelburne.