Red Cross assists tenants after Lower Sackville blaze

LOWER SACKVILLE: A mid-afternoon fire on March 30 has temporarily displaced a dozen people, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

In a release, they say the fire damaged the eight-unit apartment building located on Riverside Drive in Lower Sackville.

Several area local Halifax Fire departments responded to the call and were on scene for several hours.

Dan Bedell, with the Canadian Red Cross, said volunteers have helped 12 people from five apartments with emergency lodging and meals.

Additional support may be offered if needed, including to tenants of the other apartments who arranged to stay with relatives or friends.

Halifax Transit provided a bus for tenants to shelter in until emergency lodging could be arranged.

There were no reports of injuries from the mid-afternoon (Wednesday) fire in the two-storey structure on Riverside Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.