Courier driver suffers minor injuries in collision with train

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A courier driver sustained minor injuries in a collision between the vehicle he was driving and a train at a private crossing in Windsor Junction on April 1.

Emergency crews from Halifax District RCMP, EHS, and local fire stations were paged to Lawrence Robinson Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Station 45 Fall River and Quint 9 Lower Sackville responded to the scene. CN Police also attended.

(Matt Dagley photo)

Quint 9 was paged as the train had access from Fall River Road to Windsor Junction Road blocked at the time. Fire crews from Fall River walked up to the scene.

The person was extricated from the courier truck by firefighters through the courier trucks front window and taken to hospital by EHS.

(Photo by Matt Dagley)

(Matt Dagley Photo)

The train resumed movement a short time later as crews packed up and cleared the scene.

A hauler loaded the courier truck on it and then departed.

(Matt Dagley photo)

Windsor Junction Road by the collision scene reopened at about 12:15 p.m.

No further details at this time.