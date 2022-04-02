North Salem man identified as victim in farm tractor rollover

SHUBENACADIE: A 40-year-old man from North Salem has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision involving a farm tractor near Shubenacadie.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Const. Guillaume Tremblay said East Hants RCMP, EHS, and firefighters with Shubenacadie Fire responded at around 7:25 p.m. to the collision on Mill Village Road.

“Police learned that a farm tractor moved to the side of the road after being passed by a vehicle,” said Const. Tremblay said.

He said the farm tractor then came to rest in the ditch. It appeared that it had rolled.

Const. Tremblay said the driver of the farm tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene. While police did not identify him, posts have begun to show on social media identifying the man with condolences being posted for his family and friends.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mill Village Rd. was closed for several hours during the investigation.