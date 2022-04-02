PHOTOS: Division 2 opening ceremonies

LANTZ: Before the puck dropped on the host HERH Tigers girls first game at the Division2 girls provincials at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Friday, the opening ceremonies for the event were held.

The tournament featured teams from Middleton; Dalbrae; Bridgetown; Yarmouth; Millwood; and the host Tigers.

The Laker News was at the opening ceremonies and here’s photos from that.

Graduating players on each team were recognized and given flowers by the tournament organizers, a nice touch by them at the SSNS sanctioned girls hockey provincials.

The graduating player from Dalbrae was not in attendance so a teammate accepted her flowers.

Photos:

Middleton

Middleton players dance to their intro music.

Millwood.

Millwood graduating players.

Yarmouth graduates.

Bridgetown graduating players

Middleton’s graduating player