Soucy leads LHS to ladies Field Hockey wins

FALL RIVER: Senior Lily Soucy notched a hat trick, and the Lockview High Dragons opened their Field Hockey season with a 6-0 thumping of Citadel High on March 28.

Jada Tilford, Amy Guenette, and Jocelyn LeBlanc scored single tallies in the Dragons victory.

Sophie Lundrigan-Daigle picked up the shutout in net.

On March 30, the Dragons kept the shutout streak going in a 2-0 blanking of J.L. Isley Judges.

Lily Soucy and Monica Johnston were the snipers for Lockview.

Sophie Lundrigan-Daigle nabbed the shutout between the pipes.