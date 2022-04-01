East Hants players named to N.S. softball team for Canada Games

LANTZ: Eight East Hants area fast pitch players will get to don the Nova Scotia colours this summer at the Canada Games.

Softball Nova Scotia recently announced the players who will make up the 2022 Nova Scotia men’s softball team for the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

From the East Hants area, selected to represent the province on the Jeff Fraser-coached team are:

Brody Fraser of Upper Nine Mile River; Caleb Isenor of Elmsdale; Riley MacKinnon of Lantz; Tyler Payne of Lantz; Nathan Peters of Lantz; Evan Tilley of Middle Musquodoboit; David Watson of Milford Station; and Brayden Woodworth, also of Milford Station.

The other players on the 15-player roster include:

Noah Berniquer North River,

Callum Bouma Lower Truro,

Keegan Crowell Brookfield,

Nick White Truro

Alec Macdonald Truro,

Cameron Patton Bible Hill,

Rowan Sears Brookfield,

Also on the bench with Jeff Fraser as coaches are Robin Isenor and Garth Perrin.