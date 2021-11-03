ELMSDALE: A 69-year-old Elmsdale woman has been charged with impaired driving after the vehicle she was allegedly driving ended up in the ditch

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were called to a report of an impaired driver on Elmwood Drive in Elmsdale on Nov. 1. They were told a vehicle had ended up in the ditch and the caller requested police attend the scene.

“Upon arrival, investigators quickly assessed the driver, the woman, was exhibiting signs of intoxication,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said a roadside screening test was conducted which the driver failed.

The driver was taken to the detachment where she provided samples of her breath showing she was double the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was charged with impaired driving and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT: