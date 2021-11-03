From the Cruiser – Oct. 26 to Nov. 2

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2

On October 26, police received a complaint of break-and-enter in MacPhee’s Corner.

Shipping containers were entered on the victim’s property and approximately $9,000 in tools and equipment was stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information on this mater to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of theft from Etter Road in Mount Uniacke on Oct. 28.

The victim described seeing a white Ford van on the property and a male stealing loading building materials and loading them into the van.

The male was confronted but left the scene before he could be stopped.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the East Hants detachment at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

