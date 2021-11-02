ELMSDALE: The wooden soldier at the Elmsdale Square has officially been re-dedicated.

In what left many feeling like they were attending a full Elmsdale Legion Remembrance Day ceremony, complete with the bag pipes, the Colour Party marching in, playing of Remembrance Day-themed music, the wooden soldier carved by Colin Rogers was unveiled by Rogers and the help of the parents of the late Cpl. Kevin Megeney.

The previous wooden soldier that had stood watch over the Elmsdale cenotaph and many had come to know as a mainstay in the area was beginning to break down to age and weather. It was placed there in tribute of Cpl. Megeney, who was a member of the 1st Battalion, Nova Scotia Highlanders and called Pictou County home. He died at the Kandahar Airfield base on March 6, 2007.

With the new soldier, Rogers wanted to ensure Cpl. Megeney’s memory continued, while also having the new soldier as a tribute to his own grandfather, John Rogers.

Here is our video of the service and post-ceremony interviews with Cpl. Megeney’s parents and Ron Cooper, president of the Elmsdale Legion. Video edited by: Dagley Media.

Karen Megeney spoke about what it meant that her son’s memory would live on in the new soldier. (Dagley Media photo)

Elmsdale councillor Norval Mitchell (right) was among the dignitaries in attendance. (Healey photo)

The colour party at the ceremony. (Healey photo)

Colin Rogers begins the cut to unveil the new wooden soldier. (Healey photo)