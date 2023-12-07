ENFIELD: The demolition of a historic Enfield landmark has begun, leaving its past patrons with many fond memories.

Work began on Wednesday afternoon to tear down the former Curly Portables Pub and Grub on Highway 2 in Enfield.

A few people had gathered mid-afternoon to watch as the excavator tore into the building, tearing it down with what appeared to be much ease.

The well-known business opened in 1984 and overcame a fire in 1990 to reopen six months later. It closed for good in 2019.

Jim Isenor, who owned the business and property it sits on, was among those on hand watching as it was being torn down.

He said the property remains for sale, after a proposed development that had been pitched was turned down by East Hants council.

Isenor said theoretically the property will become a development.

As work began to tear it down, people relayed the message and when video and photos began posting on social media and The Laker News Facebook page people who had been patrons to the restaurant began reminiscing of the times they went there and their memories.

He said tearing the building down should help him save some money.

“I’ve been paying commercial taxes on it for the last four years, an empty building,” he said.

The Laker News asked people what their fond memories of Curly’s was. Here are just a sample of the responses from our Facebook page post.

Sandy Totten remembered fond times from her visits to Curly’s.

“Thursday nights were hopping in my day, If you didn’t show by 9:30, you didn’t get in,” Totten recalled in a Facebook comment. “The music, the dancing, the laughter. Some of the best times of my young adult life.”

“The food in the early years when they won the Taste of Nova Scotia. My favourite menu item was the Bunkhouse Billy Jawbuster,” said Gerald Doutre.

Travis Ashley said who could forget the Thursday night at Curly’s.

“That’s where me and my wife Lorrie used to go when we first started dating,” he said. “Use to be a guy that would come around through the night that you could buy flowers from and the pizza at the end, so good.”

(Healey photo)

Matt Doudelet said the Beach Party’s were memorable—or not.

“Best memory I can come up with is that – I don’t have any memory from any nights there. #BeachParty,” he said.

Elisa Christensen of Windsor Junction said Curly’s was the first place she ever had a Mozza Stick.

Cindy Renouf had a story about Curly’s from her days as an RCMP officer.

“Driving a prisoner back to Enfield Detachment by myself on a Thursday night, no back up available and there was a full-scale brawl in the parking lot of Curly’s as I was driving past,” she said.

“I flipped on my siren, jumped out on the hood of the police car, and started to shake my canister of pepper spray saying, ‘who else wants to go to jail.

“The parking lot very quickly cleared out. My poor prisoner in the back seat.”

(Healey photo)

Nick Marshall said he and his co-workers used to go to Curly’s.

“What a shame, such an iconic place,’ he said. “Had many a lunch there with a coworker.”

Lyndsay Brightman remembered her time going to the business but said “what happened at Curly’s’ stays at Curly’s.”

Tammy Lee Beamish said she never missed a Thursday night.

“Met some of my still best friends there,” said Beamish.

Angie Isenor said going to Curly’s was always a good time.

“Everyone mostly knew each other,” she said. “The bands, dancing, good food. Good Times.

“Newfie Nights were awesome.”

Candice Ross was sad to see the tear down of Curly’s begin.

“So many great memories and fun,” she said. “Mike and I met again here and started to date.

“I think about some of the nights I had there all the time.

“End of an era for sure.”