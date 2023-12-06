Langille wins 200 metre sprint at U.S. meet in personal best time

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A track and field athlete from Windsor Junction has etched her name into her university track teams history books with a win south of the border.

Jill Langille, who competes for the UNB Reds track and field team, was one of several members of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) squad in Boston on the weekend at the 2023 Sharon Colyear-Danvile season opener.

That’s a large meet featuring track and field talent from across the NCAA.

Langille won the women’s 200-metre sprint, beating a strong field, in a personal best time of 25.15 seconds.

Only four in the field of 26 ran under 26 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT:

That result makes Langille the first UNB student-athlete to win an event at Colyear-Danvile meet. Her time was the second fastest in UNB track and field history.

She also took second place in the women’s 60-metres, breaking her own UNB record with a time of 7.66 seconds.

Langille was just 7/100ths of a second behind the winner.

“Jillian has had and exciting start to her season, breaking her own 60-metre school record three times in two meets,” said UNB head coach Chris Belof. “Her progress this season has been impressive.

“Jill’s leadership within our women’s program has been a key part of the team’s progress for this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Langille is currently the top-ranked women’s 60-metre runner in Atlantic University Sport and ranked fifth in U SPORTS.

UNB’s Shelby MacIsaac ran 13th in the preliminaries for the 60-metres.

In the women’s 300-metres, MacIsaac ran to an eighth-place finish.

The next event on the AUS track and field schedule is December 16 in Moncton.