Enfield boy has birthday to remember thanks to community

ENFIELD: A young Enfield boy had a birthday to remember on Feb. 5.

Fire trucks from Enfield, Lantz, and Elmsdale volunteer fire, along with volunteers from East Hants Ground Search and Rescue, the Military Police, and East Hants RCMP came by James’ home on a snow-covered road in Enfield blaring their sirens and wishing him a happy eight birthday.

James’ mom, Bethanne Thomas, had put a post on East Hants Wants To Know that she wasn’t able to arrange a birthday celebration just a couple of days before. Well, once the right people in the community saw it, they went to work.

The right people being Sylvia Crowe and Marian Manning.

East Hants Ground Search and Rescue waves to James and his mom. (Healey photo)

Within hours Manning had contacted Laura Mather, who got the three fire departments on board as well as the other groups. The only thing they had to wait on was what the weather would hold and if it could be pulled off.

It was able to happen.

One could see how much it meant to James as his eyes lit up as the sirens blared just up from his home on Grant Road and then passed him. He gave each one a wave as they all wished him best wishes on his special day.

The first truck through, from Lantz, stopped and gave James a bag for his birthday as well as a little firefighter helmet. The two firefighters also wished him a happy birthday.

When Elmsdale drove by they stopped, and paramedic/firefighter Laura Mather got out and gave James a bear with EHS on it. EHS unfortunately couldn’t take part in the birthday drive-by, so Laura got some goodies from them for James.

Two Lantz firefighters hand James a bag of goodies and a firefighter helmet. (Healey photo)

Elmsdale firefighter and EHS paramedic Laura Mather hands James the EHS Teddy bear. (Healey photo)

Enfield Fire also had a shirt for James, which him and his mom picked up after the drive-by birthday parade at their hall.

He was amazed at seeing what took place.

“I am very happy,” he said. “This is so special. It means a lot to me that they came by my place.”

His mom, Bethanne Thomas, was very appreciate of Manning and a couple friends who pulled it together.

“This all came from me making a post,” she said. “I am so thankful to Sylvia, Marian and all those involved in making this happen.

“James will never forget this day. This community is the best.”

