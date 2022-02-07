SJUC holds drive-thru food drive

FALL RIVER: Two non-profit organizations in the Halifax Regional Municipality will benefit from a drive-thru food drive, held Feb. 6.

The St. John’s United Church in Fall River hosted the drive-thru food drive in support of Brunswick Street Mission in Halifax and Beacon House Food bank, based out of Lower Sackville.

Beacon House serves a coverage area including Lower Sackville and area; Mount Uniacke; Fall River; Waverley; Windsor Junction; and surrounding communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The food drive was collecting bath towels, women’s socks, gloves, $5 Tim cards, valentines, non-perishable food items and toiletries.

The Valentines project was one way that their churches could share God’s love with our neighbors, they said.