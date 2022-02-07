FALL RIVER: If you would have asked Hannah MacLeod if she would become a competitive swimmer when she was five years old, the answer would have been a definitive no.

“I was terrified of the water,” said MacLeod in an interview Feb. 6 with The Laker News “I used to think the deep end had sharks and the pool skimmers were going to eat me.

“I needed at least two sets of water wings and a pool noodle to even get into the water so you would never think that I would be a swimmer now.”

Now, the once scared of the water MacLeod is set to join the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds women’s swimming team next September to compete as part of the team in Atlantic University Sport (AUS) competitions.

MacLeod, 17, originally from New Glasgow who has lived in Fall River for almost four years now, swims in club meets with the Sackville Waves Aquatics Team (SWAT) under coach Zoe Miles. The Lockview High senior has been swimming competitively for eight years, beginning with the Pictou County Mariners and then the Dartmouth Crusaders before joining SWAT.

She spoke of her decision to join the REDS.

“UNB has always stood out to me as a school simply because I have heard so many great things about it,” she said. “When it was time to start looking into universities, I dove into learning what life as a RED would be like.”

Like most kids, MacLeod was highly active, with her main sports being swimming; basketball; and cross-country running.

“At the age of 13 my schedule became so busy that my parents and I decided that I should pick the one sport that I loved the most to continue with,” she recalled. “Obviously that pick was swimming.

“I chose swimming because I love the water and one vs one competition. I’m always looking at my results and how far I can push my body to its max.”

MacLeod said she does miss tam competitions where everything is for the team. However, that’s what University swimming entails.

“Of course, you are still trying to better yourself individually, but the goal of varsity swimming is to win your events to gain points for your team so your team wins,” said the excited MacLeod.

She said she was interested in a few other universities, such as Mount Allison and Acadia, but choosing UNB she couldn’t be more excited to become a Red.

MacLeod will be studying for a Bachelor of Arts at UNB, however hasn’t decided on a major yet. She just did a Co-op placement with the Department of Justice and Dal Law School so she’s leaning in that direction.

She wanted to thank her parents for their support and getting her to practices and competitions.

“I definitely want to thank my parents for taking me to swimming so I can train 20+ hours a week,” said MacLeod. “I wouldn’t have been able to swim without my dad waking up at 4 a.m. to take me to the pool and without my mom taking me to meets all over.”

MacLeod also thanked her coaches at the Pictou County Mariners, Ed Stewart, and Graham MacLeod for helping jumpstart her love of swimming.

“I would also like to thank my DCSC coach Michelle Wilson and my SWAT coach Zoe Mile,” she said.

She had a couple more thanks to hand out as well, integral parts to her success.

“I would like to thank all of my chiropractors and massage therapists for making sure I don’t fall to pieces,” said MacLeod with a chuckle.