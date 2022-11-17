Enfield man charged with impaired driving after evading police

ENFIELD: A 22-year-old Enfield man’s attempt to evade police who he spotted at his home Nov. 14 after driving home allegedly impaired didn’t go quite as planned.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers in Enfield were alerted by Halifax District RCMP that a suspected impaired driver was headed their way. He was known to live in Enfield.

“East Hants officers made an immediate patrol in the direction of the suspect’s residence,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said that’s when the man tried to evade the police, including running into the woods.

“While police were in the area, the suspect drove past and abandoned his vehicle a short distance away,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The suspect was located after a brief search of the wooded area nearby.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and taken to provide samples of his breath, which proved to be in excess of the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was released from custody to face the courts at a later date.